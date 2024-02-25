1,079 people were brought in dead in 2023 – Tema General Hospital

Tema General Hospital

Source: GNA

Dr. Richard Anthony, the Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, has expressed worry at the alarming rate of people being brought to the hospital dead.

Dr Anthony said a total of 1,079 people, including 621 males and 458, were brought to the Tema General Hospital dead on arrival in 2023.



“We recorded a worrying trend of several people being brought in dead on arrival; it is alarming,” he stressed.



Speaking at the annual performance review of the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, he said the figure showed an increase over the 882 seen in 2022, adding that most of those brought in dead were in the working class.



Dr Anthony said the hospital was looking into the possible causes of the trends and advised the public to promptly report any health issues to the nearest health institutions.

He added that sick people who might develop some complications after discharge from admission should also immediately return to the hospital instead of staying at home in the hope that their health would improve.



Statistics from the hospital available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicate that the top 10 certified causes of death conditions in 2023 were cerebrovascular diseases, cardiovascular diseases, hypertensive complications, and diabetic complications.



The others were liver diseases, acute respiratory distress, severe sepsis, pneumonia, kidney diseases, and hypovolaemic shock.