1-week-old baby stolen at Zebilla District Hospital

Source: Kasapa FM Online

A week-old baby has gone missing from the Zebilla District Hospital's maternity ward under mysterious circumstances.

The baby's mother, who had delivered via Cesarean section, handed the infant to a stranger posing as a patient’s relative while she bathed.



The imposter and a male accomplice vanished with the baby.

Dr. Ayobi Abdul-Rahaman, the hospital's medical superintendent, confirmed the incident and revealed that the police are investigating with some promising leads.



He criticized the hospital’s security lapses and plans to review policies to prevent future occurrences. The distressed mother, Felicia Paul Dery, has appealed to the public for help in finding her baby.



