₵100k, ₵10k presidential, parliamentary filing fees ‘on the high side’ – AEI pleads with EC for a cut
Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline
The African Electoral Institute criticized the high filing fees of GHS100,000 for presidential and GHS10,000 for parliamentary candidates announced by the Electoral Commission for the 2024 elections.
They argue these fees are excessive and could deter qualified but financially constrained candidates.
They suggest exploring alternative funding or verification methods.
