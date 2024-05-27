12 GCB Bank board members grab $33,000 each

All other members of the GCB Board have received similar allowances

Source: Herald Ghana

The Herald's investigation has revealed lavish travel allowances, totaling GH¢5,757,840, for GCB Bank PLC board members, including Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu.

Concerns arise over the benefit of these trips, particularly as the board nears dissolution.



Questions linger about the legitimacy and impact of the training, with suspicions that it may be a ploy to squander funds.

The leaked memo detailing Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu's $33,000 payment raises eyebrows, especially regarding the per diem allowance structure.



Insiders suggest a pattern of extravagant spending, raising doubts about the board's stewardship of funds at GCB Bank PLC.



Read full article