15 unusual things you are not allowed to bring at the airport when travelling to US

These restrictions are in place for health

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: Visa Guide

When traveling to the US, avoid bringing the following items: dog and cat fur, Haitian animal hide drums, cultural artifacts without proper documentation, Samsung Note 7 phones, Magic 8 Balls, English Christmas crackers, gel heating pads, strike-anywhere matches, soil, certain fruits and vegetables, gold items from specific countries, cooking spray, bowling pins, darts, and walking sticks in carry-ons. These restrictions are in place for health, safety, and environmental reasons.



