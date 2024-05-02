15th United Nations Chinese Language Day promotes cultural exchange

The event drew over 400 attendees, aimed to promote mutual learning among different civilization

Mr. Li Lian, a senior lecturer at the Confucius Institute of the University of Cape Coast, emphasized the need for collaboration between China and African nations at the 15th United Nations Chinese Language Day celebration.

He highlighted the importance of mutual respect for cultural diversity and leveraging strengths to bridge civilizations' gaps.



The event, which drew over 400 attendees, aimed to promote mutual learning among different civilizations and empower the girl-child. Mr. Lian underscored China's historical contributions to global civilization, stressing the role of culture and civilization in addressing common global challenges.



He urged for broader acceptance and contribution of dynamic achievements to create a better world in the future. Professor Ou Yamei, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute-UCC, encouraged students to study the Chinese language and culture, emphasizing their relevance in today's interconnected world.



The Governor of the Central Region commended the Institute for promoting Chinese teachings and culture.

Mr. Tang Hong, President of the Ghana Chinese Federation, encouraged students to contribute to economic and cultural development by learning the Chinese language.



The Chinese Embassy and the Ghana Overseas Chinese Federation furthered cultural exchange by donating Chinese books to local schools in the region.



These efforts underscored the importance of cultural exchange and cooperation in building bridges between nations.