16 State Enterprises Identified to Drive Ghana’s Economic Turnaround – Joseph Cudjoe

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has announced that 16 State Enterprises, including Ghana Airport Company Limited, Ghana Cocoa Board, and Electricity Company of Ghana, are undergoing thorough evaluations under the government’s Service Delivery Programme.

This assessment aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of these enterprises, with recommendations to be implemented to strengthen their operations and boost their contribution to the national economy.

The Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), John Boadu, urged all state entities to sign performance contracts with SIGA to ensure transparency and accountability.



