174 deaths recorded through road crashes in January 2024

In January 2024, 174 people lost their lives in road crashes, as per a report on Road Traffic Crash and Casualty Situation.

However, this figure shows a slight decline of 3.33% when compared to the 180 deaths recorded in January 2023.



The report provides a gender-wise breakdown of the fatalities, which reveals that 146 males (84%) and 28 females (16%) lost their lives in road crashes during January 2024. This data reinforces the trend observed in previous years, where male fatalities were higher than female fatalities at a ratio of 1:5.



Out of the fatalities, 16 individuals (9%) were under 18 years of age, while 158 (91%) were adults above the age of 18. This highlights a worrisome statistic that for every 10 adults' lives lost in road crashes, one child was also involved, highlighting a higher death ratio for adults than children.



The report also highlights the total number of reported cases during the period, which stands at 1,142 involving 1,991 vehicles and 217 pedestrians knocked down. Private vehicles were involved in the largest proportion of crashes (45.30%), followed by commercial vehicles (32.85%), and motorcycles (21.85%).

Regarding regional distribution, the Greater Accra Region reported the highest number of crashes (393) but ranked third in fatalities (29 deaths).



The Ashanti Region had the highest number of fatalities (39 deaths) despite reporting 311 crashes. The Eastern Region ranked third in the number of crashes (156) and second in fatalities (35 deaths).



Overall, while there has been a slight decrease in fatalities compared to the previous year, the report underscores the ongoing challenges and risks associated with road traffic crashes, particularly among adult males and in certain regions of the country.



Efforts to address road safety and reduce fatalities remain crucial in ensuring the well-being of all road users.