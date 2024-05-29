2 fined ¢2,400 for posing as ECG workers, extorting money from customers

They demanded GH¢20 to GH¢50 from customers

Source: Ghanaian Times

An electrician and a mason have been fined GH¢1,200 each by the Accra Circuit Court for impersonating Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) workers and extorting money from customers.

Nana Adu Gyamfi, 33, and Derrick Ntow Adumah, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interfering with suppliers' distribution, defrauding by false pretences, and stealing an ECG meter.



They demanded GH¢20 to GH¢50 from customers, claiming they were inspecting illegal connections. Upon arrest, ECG found tools and stolen meters on them.

They admitted to the crimes, with Gyamfi claiming Adumah introduced him to the scheme.



