News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

2 fined ¢2,400 for posing as ECG workers, extorting money from customers

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 They demanded GH¢20 to GH¢50 from customers

Wed, 29 May 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times

An electrician and a mason have been fined GH¢1,200 each by the Accra Circuit Court for impersonating Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) workers and extorting money from customers.

Nana Adu Gyamfi, 33, and Derrick Ntow Adumah, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interfering with suppliers' distribution, defrauding by false pretences, and stealing an ECG meter.

They demanded GH¢20 to GH¢50 from customers, claiming they were inspecting illegal connections. Upon arrest, ECG found tools and stolen meters on them.

They admitted to the crimes, with Gyamfi claiming Adumah introduced him to the scheme.

Read full article

Source: Ghanaian Times