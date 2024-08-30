2 police officers caged over ‘Jubilee House’ robbery

The court denied their bail request and adjourned the case to September 10, 2024

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two police officers, General Lance Corporals Philmon Agbevem and Peter Kwame Badagbor, for allegedly robbing a motor rider near the Jubilee House.

The officers, off duty at the time, reportedly arrested the rider, Emmanuel Amerodor, after accusing him of snatching a purse.



They allegedly beat him, handcuffed him, and transferred GHC 3,700 from his phone to another account, also taking GHC 120 in cash.

The court denied their bail request and adjourned the case to September 10, 2024, as investigations continue.



