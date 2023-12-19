20% allawa for rural teachers coming – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to introduce a 20 per cent allowance for teachers in rural areas if he secures victory in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a town hall meeting in the Western Region, Mr Mahama emphasised the critical need for such an allowance to attract educators to underserved rural communities grappling with a shortage of teaching staff.



“I am fully committed to overcoming the challenges hindering the successful implementation of this allowance,” Mr Mahama assured the crowd, acknowledging the complexities involved in categorising areas as rural or urban.



“In Takoradi here, there are some villages within the city. Where will you categorise that? All of these would have to be considered. We will sit with you to address this,” he indicated.



The former President acknowledged that accurately determining which rural communities deserve the allowance poses a primary hurdle, but he remained resolute in finding a comprehensive solution.



Mr Mahama also responded to concerns raised by private school owners who expressed dissatisfaction with what they perceive as unfair advantages given to public school examinations.

“We will investigate and propose suitable solutions to address the challenges faced by rural areas,” Mr Mahama assured, indicating a commitment to creating a level playing field for both public and private educational institutions.



Mr Mahama further shed light on the next NDC government's dedication to conducting a thorough review of the free Senior High School policy.



This review, he stressed, would involve engaging stakeholders such as parents, teachers, educationists, and students.



“We will have a stakeholder consultation to examine the challenges with the policy and address them. For instance, due to an infrastructure deficit, the school operates on a shift system. Currently, some students are at home and will return to school in March. After such a long break, how do they retain what they were taught?” Mr Mahama quizzed, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to address the evolving challenges in the education sector.