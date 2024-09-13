2016 Voters’ Register contained animals and plants but you didn’t complain – Deputy EC Commissioner tells NDC

Samuel Tettey

Source: 3news

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) call for a forensic audit of the 2024 voters register.

Deputy Commissioner Samuel Tettey stated that the EC's Voters Register Exhibition Exercise is sufficient for identifying and correcting errors, and an audit has never been conducted since 1992.



He criticized the NDC for not raising similar concerns about the 2016 register, which allegedly contained images of plants and animals.

The EC emphasized that the current processes are effective and urged the NDC to provide detailed information about any discrepancies for resolution.



