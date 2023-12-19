2023 WASSCE: Subject results of students from 235 schools withheld over AI-generated answers

File photo: WAEC says it has also witheld subject results of some 4,280 students for other offences

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has withheld the subject results of candidates from 235 schools who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), due to the use of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in generating answers.

According to a press release issued on December 18, WAEC observed instances where the students employed A.I. to respond to examination questions.



The Examination Council stated, “Some subject results of candidates from 235 schools have been withheld for collusion and the use of artificial intelligence generated answers. These cases are still under investigation.”



The withheld results are currently subject to ongoing investigations, and the release indicated that the outcomes of these inquiries will determine whether the results will be released or canceled.



WAEC emphasized its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process.



Furthermore, the press release revealed that 3,647 subject results faced cancellation due to candidates bringing foreign materials into examination centers.

Additionally, 839 candidates had their entire results nullified for the possession of mobile phones in the examination hall.



In a broader context, the Examination Council disclosed that the results of 4,280 candidates’ subjects and the entire results of 1,005 individuals have been withheld for various suspected offences, reflecting the stringent measures in place to uphold the credibility of the WASSCE.



