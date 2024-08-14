2024/25 CAF Inter-club competition kicks off on August 16

Clubs across Africa will compete fiercely to advance to the Group Stages

The 2024/25 CAF Interclub season kicks off this weekend with the Preliminary Rounds of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

The First Preliminary Round will see matches played between August 16 and 18, with return legs from August 23 to 25.



Top clubs like Al Ahly, Esperance, and Mamelodi Sundowns are exempt from this round due to high rankings.

Notable fixtures include Young Africans vs. Vital’O FC in the Champions League and Zesco United vs. Dynamos FC in the Confederation Cup.



Clubs across Africa will compete fiercely to advance to the Group Stages.



