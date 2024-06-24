2024 BECE: Aggregate six candidates to visit Accra – MP promises candidates

Suhuyini praised the dedication of teachers students, and community support

Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North Constituency, has toured study centers where he organized extra classes for BECE candidates.

He visited Choggu Primary School, Kanvili RC, St. Augustine at Nyanshegu, and Fuo Zion to monitor progress.



Suhuyini praised the dedication of teachers, students, and community support, emphasizing the importance of investing in children’s futures.

He also promised that students who achieve an aggregate of six will receive full tuition and an excursion to Accra, including visits to the Parliament House.



