2024 BECE: We’re using drones to dispatch papers – WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) will use drones to deliver question papers for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to hard-to-reach areas.

The BECE, running from July 8 to 12, will see 569,095 candidates participating. WAEC has contracted ZIPLINE to transport papers to the Sekyere Afram Plains, where roads are impassable due to rains.



This ensures timely and secure delivery of exam materials.

Despite the unknown cost of the drone service, WAEC is confident in managing expenses, prioritizing inclusive access to the examination for all candidates.



