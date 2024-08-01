News

2024 Election: Bernard Mornah announces presidential ambition; outlines nine-point agenda 

MOrna 2024 Ambition.png Bernard Anbatayela Mornah

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

Bernard Anbatayela Mornah, former Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), has declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on the PNC ticket.

At a press launch, he unveiled a nine-point agenda focusing on transforming Ghana’s future.

Inspired by former Presidents Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Hilla Liman, Mornah’s vision includes creating a food-secured nation, fostering industrialization, and ensuring fiscal stability.

His plan aims to build a prosperous, inclusive, and well-governed Ghana.

Mornah emphasized his commitment to serving all citizens and improving their quality of life, appealing for support to lead the country toward this new direction.

Source: GNA