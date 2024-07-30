2024 Election: EC targets 70,000 new voters in mop-up exercise

This initiative targets those who turned 18 after the recent registration or missed it

Source: GNA

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has aimed to register 50,000 to 70,000 new voters in a mop-up exercise from August 1 to August 3, 2024.

Registrations will occur at 268 district offices, 26 universities, and 41 prison centers from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily, using online methods with MTN ensuring stable connectivity.

Proof of eligibility includes a Ghana Card or Passport, or two registered voter guarantors. The EC captured 778,447 voters in May, bringing the provisional total to 18,681,366.



The mop-up aims for an inclusive register ahead of the 2024 General Election.



