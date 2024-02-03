2024 Election: John Mahama promises to prioritize Bawku conflict resolution if elected

John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has committed to resolving the enduring Bawku conflict as a top priority should he secure another term in office.

The Bawku conflict, marked by longstanding ethno-political tensions between the Kusasis and Mamprusis, has lingered for decades, resulting in loss of lives and impeding socio-economic advancement in the region.



Speaking before members of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Mahama stressed the urgency of proactive measures to initiate dialogue, foster understanding, and implement sustainable peace initiatives.



Mahama highlighted recent security concerns, including a renewed ban on nighttime motorcycle use due to insecurity. He emphasized the need to address these challenges, stating, “We will work hard to resolve the Bawku crisis and bring peace back to Bawku and its surrounding areas.”

Recalling the relative peace during his presidency, Mahama expressed confidence in his ability to garner support from various stakeholders and navigate the complexities of the Bawku conflict toward a lasting resolution.



“When we were in office, we had virtually calmed things. Bawku was a thriving community, and people were going about their business without the fear of being harmed. Unfortunately, now, you cannot roam freely in Bawku,” he said.