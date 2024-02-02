2024 Election: Mahama promises to build a dialysis centre in Bolgatanga

John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced his plan to build a dialysis centre in Bolgatanga, the regional capital of Upper East.

This is a significant development as it will save lives and reduce the financial burden on those who currently have to travel to Kumasi and Accra for medical care.



During an interaction with members of the Upper East Region House of Chiefs on Friday, Mr Mahama also pledged to prioritise the construction of a well-equipped polyclinic and municipal hospital to alleviate the pressure on the regional hospital.



As part of his two-day #BuildingGhanaTour, the former president also promised to open mining offices in all districts where gold is mined to decentralise the licensing of mining and regulatory operations to benefit artisanal mining in the regions.



“All the people concerned with mining will be in the district office. If you want to apply for a small-scale mining concession, you don’t want to go all the way to Accra. You will apply right there in the district, and they will supervise,” he said.



According to him, gold mining has become very important in the region, but it must be organised to benefit the people. He added that many other places are available for exploration, “and we can get local Ghanaian companies and young artisanal miners to do the mining, but we must supervise it, so they do it in a safe manner.”

Mahama criticised the government’s economic team for their irresponsible management of the economy, pointing out the burden of taxes and levies on Ghanaians. He stated that industries and businesses are being taxed to ‘death’.



Mahama also addressed the Bawku crisis, promising to work towards a resolution to bring peace to the area and guarantee economic progress and development.



In his closing remarks, he emphasised the need for honesty in politics, urging leaders to refrain from making promises they do not intend to keep.



He stressed that Ghanaians deserve transparency and accountability from their leaders.



The former president’s visit to the Upper East region demonstrates his commitment to engaging with local communities and addressing their concerns.