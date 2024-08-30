News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

2024 Election: NPP cannot win free, fair election – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

NHyahoScreenshot 2024 08 30 131925.png Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a prominent NPP founder, has voiced strong criticism of the party's performance.

In a Starr Chat interview, he expressed disappointment, calling the NPP’s tenure underperforming and poorly led.

Tamakloe doubts the party’s chances in the upcoming election, suggesting they could lose if the process is free and fair.

He also preferred John Mahama over Bawumia for leadership, citing Mahama’s experience as a key factor.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh