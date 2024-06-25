2024 Election: We have to address mistrust in EC – Prof Abotsi

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi

Source: GNA

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of Law at UPSA, has called for immediate steps to address mistrust in Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC).

He suggests broadening the appointment process for the Commission's chairs and members to reflect public choice, aiming to restore confidence in the EC's work.



At a forum on national elections, Prof. Abotsi emphasized the EC's constitutional mandate and its independence from political influence.

He noted deep contestations by major political parties over the EC's actions, attributing this to the current appointment process, where the President appoints the Commissioner, potentially leading to biased decisions.



He proposes more inclusive consultations in future appointments to rebuild trust.



Read full article