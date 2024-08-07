2024 Election: Will NPP snatch rare victory in Ablekuma South?

Key issues include poor roads, sanitation, and unemployment

The Ablekuma South Constituency, a stronghold for the NDC, has been led by Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije since 2016.

While the NDC has consistently won here, with Vanderpuije securing significant victories in 2016 and 2020, the NPP is challenging this trend with Samuel Sarbah Lartey.



Vanderpuije’s performance is under scrutiny, with critics claiming he hasn’t addressed these problems effectively.



Lartey promises improvements in education, security, and infrastructure. The upcoming election will test if voters want to stick with the NDC or opt for change with Lartey.



