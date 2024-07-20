2024 Elections: NDC gains ground in social media sentiments- IMANI pulse

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Mahama

IMANI Africa’s latest PULSE report, analyzing social media sentiment ahead of Ghana's 2024 elections, shows rising support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following John Mahama’s #MahamaConversations, with positive sentiment increasing from 23.11% to 27.2%.

In contrast, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) saw a decline in positive sentiment from 29.68% to 24.88%, attributed to controversial statements by running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.

Negative sentiment towards the NPP rose to 36.9%. Despite the drop, the NPP leads in overall social media mentions, especially on Twitter and TikTok, highlighting the platforms' importance in voter engagement.



