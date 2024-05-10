2024 Elections: NDC warns NPP to ensure peaceful power transfer

Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah accused the EC of potentially aiding President Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to prepare for a smooth and peaceful transfer of power after the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Accra, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah accused the Electoral Commission of potentially aiding President Akufo-Addo's alleged reluctance to transfer power to NDC's candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



Nketiah emphasized, "We do not expect the Electoral Commission of Ghana to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced, and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama.



NPP must choose a peaceful transfer of power from NPP to NDC in their interest. The 2024 elections will not be business as usual."



He also stated that NDC registration agents nationwide would oppose any attempts by the EC to reduce transparency in the voter registration process, adding, "We wish to serve notice and notice is hereby served that NDC registration agents across the country will resist the EC's clandestine attempts aimed at diminishing transparency in the voter registration exercise."

Nketiah called on NDC agents to use the party's technology to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, regardless of the EC's approval.



He reiterated the party's call for civil society organizations, chiefs, opinion leaders, and faith-based organizations to join them in demanding transparency and fairness for peaceful elections.



Meanwhile, the EC has declined the NDC's request for the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration.