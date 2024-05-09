2024 Elections: NPP Loyal Ladies advocate for female vice-presidential candidate

NPP Loyal Ladies

The Loyal Ladies, a dynamic group within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is calling for the nomination of a female vice-presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

They believe that such a move would not only break significant barriers but also demonstrate the party's commitment to gender equality and inclusive leadership, according to the Chronicle Ghana reports.



This call comes as the group celebrates its eighth anniversary of promoting women's rights and community development across Ghana.



Since its establishment in 2016, the Loyal Ladies have been instrumental in driving socio-economic initiatives and empowering women at the grassroots level.



Through training, advocacy, and the provision of micro-grants, the group has empowered women to pursue entrepreneurship and improve their family's livelihood.



Their efforts have not only highlighted societal issues but have also actively contributed to the socio-economic upliftment of women across the nation.

Central to their anniversary celebration is the group's endorsement of increasing female representation in higher political offices, including the vice presidency.



They see the nomination of a woman for the vice-presidential candidacy as a significant milestone in the party's history and a powerful affirmation of the pivotal role women have played in shaping its success.



While acknowledging the progress made in appointing women to high-ranking positions under NPP governments, such as Chief of Staff and Chief Justice, the Loyal Ladies believe that more can be done.



They remain committed to advancing the rights and opportunities of women across Ghana, championing empowerment, equality, and progress.



As Ghana approaches another election, the Loyal Ladies continue their mission to advocate for women's rights and equal opportunities. They envision a nation where every woman can thrive and contribute to a brighter tomorrow.