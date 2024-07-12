News

2024 Elections: NPP, NDC are not options, Alan is the man – Ohene Ntow

Nana Ohene Ntow 345 Nana Ohene Ntow

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: 3news.com

Nana Ohene Ntow, advisor to independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, has stated that the NPP and NDC are not viable options for Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.

He promoted Kyerematen’s Great Transformation Programme (GTP) as a plan to grow Ghana’s economy.

On TV3’s New Day show, Ntow criticized both parties for their economic failures, citing issues like "dumsor" and repeated IMF bailouts.

He emphasized that Kyerematen’s GTP offers a solution to move Ghana away from IMF dependency, positioning Kyerematen as the preferable candidate.

Source: 3news.com