2024 Elections: Sam Ankrah aims to tackle economic challenges

Sam Ankrah

Independent Presidential Aspirant Mr. Sam Ankrah has expressed his primary purpose for contesting the 2024 presidential election. Ankrah emphasizes that the older generation has fallen short in addressing economic issues, and it's time for his generation to step in and rescue the country.

As an Investment Banker, Ankrah is advocating for a different approach to politics—one characterized by a shift from corruption to sacrifice and patriotism.



In a media interview, he stated, “The idea that all politicians are the same to some extent does not apply to me. If you look at where I am coming from, what I have to lay on the table to be able to do what I am doing clearly should give people an insider that there is a different kind of politics coming in; here is a person who has sacrificed a lot to get into the field to help support nation-building.”



Ankrah pointed out the country's vulnerability to external shocks due to the lack of a "self-sufficient local economy," citing the dependence on imports for basic necessities, such as toothpaste. He asserts that his promise to Ghanaians is centered around building a locally sustainable economy and ensuring stability.

“This country needs a locally built economy, and we need stability. This is what I am promising Ghanaians,” he added.