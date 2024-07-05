2024 Elections: We’ll present a flagbearer by August – CPP

Convention People's Party (CPP)

The CPP has announced it will elect its Presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections by August.

Moses Yirimambo Ambing, Coordinator for the National Organisational Committee, made this announcement during a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Accra on July 3, 2024.



Despite the delayed timeline, Ambing assured that the party has conducted data-driven research to strategize its campaign effectively.

He emphasized the party’s readiness, noting past successes with limited time.



Ambing also mentioned former general secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah’s continued support for the party.



