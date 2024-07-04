2024 Elections: Whether Dampare stays or not, NDC is poised for victory – Dr. Mary Awusi

George Akuffo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police

Dr. Mary Awusi of the NDC confidently has asserted her party's victory in the 2024 elections, dismissing concerns over Police Inspector General Dr. George Akuffo Dampare's tenure.

Criticizing Dampare's leadership style on Ahotor FM, she emphasized the NDC's determination.



Awusi strongly opposed extending Senior High School education to six years, citing existing challenges with the Free SHS program.

She questioned the government's readiness to manage such an extension, highlighting issues like accommodation and feeding in SHS and urging a review of the program.



Awusi advised consulting former President John Mahama for practical education reforms.



