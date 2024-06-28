News

News
2024 LEAP cash grants: Payment for Jan, Feb. to begin July 1 with major increase in grants

LEAP CASH JULY.png The government has allocated GHS103.3 million to support 324,073 households

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has announced a substantial increase in cash grants for the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

Starting July 1, 2024, LEAP beneficiaries will receive double the amount compared to June 2023, following a delay in payments.

The government has allocated GHS103.3 million to support 324,073 households.

The new grant amounts are: GHS256 for one-member households, GHS304 for two-member households, GHS352 for three-member households, and GHS424 for four-member households.

This increase aims to alleviate poverty and support vulnerable families in meeting their basic needs.

