2024 Polls: Be fair to all parties – Nunoo-Mensah tells EC

Jean Mensa And EC Officials 2 768x483 Jean Mensa Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her deputies

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah, a former National Security Advisor, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure fairness to all parties in the 2024 general elections.

He emphasized that equal attention to all parties is crucial for the outcome to be accepted by all.

Nunoo-Mensah expressed disappointment with Ghana's current development, expecting more progress.

He believed both NDC and NPP have failed the country, prioritizing personal gain over national benefit.

Nunoo-Mensah described politics today as "just to make money." He stressed that leaders should work for the people's benefit, not their own.

