2024 Polls: Independent Parliamentary Candidate emerges from NPP in Walewale

With just 90 days to the 2024 elections, an Independent candidate has surfaced in the Walewale Constituency, North East Region, complicating the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) efforts to finalize its parliamentary candidate.

This development follows a court order for a re-run of the NPP primaries, issued on September 2, 2024.



The re-run, prompted by a legal challenge from current MP Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, will be held on September 8.

The Independent candidate, currently consulting with local leaders, promises to reveal his vision soon.



