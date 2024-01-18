2024 election: Independent candidates won’t make any impact – Kwesi Jonah

Professor Kwesi Jonah

A senior research fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Professor Kwesi Jonah says independent candidates cannot make any difference in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The former presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen will be contesting for the 2024 election as an independent candidate with the butterfly as his symbol.



A new entrant who has announced his intention to contest as independent in the 2024 polls is businessman, Businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar.



They have expressed optimism of winning the 2024 election in order to break the two party force in the country



But, speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the senior research fellow at IDEG stated that the independent candidates will not make any meaningful impact in the 2024 election.

“Some people are very optimistic that the emergence of independent candidates, especially fresh faces, could make a very big difference in the upcoming election. I have very serious doubts, if you look at the record of performance of independent candidates in the fourth republic, whether they are presidential candidates or parliamentary candidates. The record is not very good.



“They appear very flamboyant and so forth Nana Kwame Bediako, Alan Kyerematen and so many people following them. On voting day the actual result that they get is very low. So yes, I share the euphoria surrounding the independent candidates but if you ask me personally I will tell you that they will not make any impact,” Professor Jonah stated.



According to him, despite Osofo Kyriabosom coming in third place during the last election the percentage he had was negligible.



“I am saying that the track record of independent candidates in the fourth republican election is not that good to be optimistic about,” he added.