News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
2

2024 election winner will not be determined by choice of running mate – Researcher

Musah Dankwah 12 Mussa Dankwa

Sat, 13 Jan 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Global InfoAnalytics’ Executive Director has stated that the choice of running mate for the 2024 presidential election will have no impact on who wins the contest.

Mussa Dankwa was emphatic that if the choice of running mates can decide who is elected as president in an election, it will not be the same for the 2024 presidential election.

Global InfoAnalytics’ Executive Director has stated that the choice of running mate for the 2024 presidential election will have no impact on who wins the contest.

Mr. Musa Dankwa was emphatic that if the choice of running mates can decide who is elected as president in an election, it will not be the same for the 2024 presidential election.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com