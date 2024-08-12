2024 elections: PNP opens nominations at GH¢100k for Chairman

Forms are available at the party’s Kokomlemle office

The People’s National Party (PNP) has opened nominations for members interested in contesting for national positions.

Forms are available at the party’s Kokomlemle office.



Presidential and Chairman aspirants are to pay GH¢100,000, while Vice Chairman/Leader candidates will pay GH¢50,000.

Other positions, including General Secretary (GH¢30,000), National Treasurer, National Organiser (GH¢20,000), and National Women’s and Youth Organisers (GH¢10,000 and GH¢20,000), have varied fees. Women candidates receive a 50% discount on filing fees.



Nominations close on August 15, with the congress scheduled for August 24-25, 2024.



