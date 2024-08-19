2024 peace accord: NDC’s unwillingness to sign will impact elections – Security expert

Anthony Acquaye

Security expert Anthony Acquaye has expressed concerns over the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) refusal to sign a peace accord ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Acquaye believes that such accords are vital for reducing tensions and ensuring a peaceful election process.



He warned that the NDC’s decision could have negative implications for the election’s outcome and urged the National Peace Council to engage the NDC in dialogue.

Acquaye also criticized the Council for not taking stronger action following the deaths of eight people during the 2020 elections.



