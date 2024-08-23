2024 polls: Agona Swedru market women criticise Cynthia Morrison over decision to contest as independent

They argue her decision risks splitting the vote, potentially aiding the NDC

Market traders in Agona Swedru have voiced strong opposition to their MP, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, who plans to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections after losing her primary to Chris Arthur.





The traders have labeled Morrison's move as selfish and disruptive, urging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership to intervene to prevent losing the seat.

Morrison, however, insists her focus is on completing ongoing projects and maintaining constituency interests over party politics.



She plans to clarify her intentions further when a community project is completed.



