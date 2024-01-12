2024 polls: EC's no-indelible ink, 3pm closing time decisions 'over our dead bodies' – Minority Caucus

Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has said it will fight the decisions of the Electoral Commission to scrap the use of indelible ink in the 2024 general elections as well as the election management body's proposal to close polls by 3pm so it can have three hours of daylight to collate the results transparently.

Hitherto, the EC marked voters' fingernails with the ink to ensure they do not vote more than once.



Also, the polls closed at 5pm. The EC wants to reform these two aspects of national elections.



The minority caucus, however, informed former President John Mahama during a tour of the Volta Region that they would have none of that.



Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, said: “Mr President, the EC has conducted illegal District Level Elections… The use of indelible ink is not a discussion. It is a matter of law…

"But I promise you when Parliament resumes, your gallant Minority side will take the necessary action against the EC. We promise the people of this country that the thinking of conducting the 2024 election without indelible ink or closing at 3 pm can only happen on our dead bodies. It will not happen.”



He added: “We shall ensure that the voters in this region and every region count. Double voting will not happen. Mr. President, we encourage you to work hard in other parts of the country.



"As for the Volta region, we can guarantee you we are ready for you, and we shall do everything for you to become president. You are the hope of this region and we are committed to all your policies," he added.