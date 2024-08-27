2024 polls: Fully support our flagbearer even if he/she goes independent – NEC to party

The PNP is focused on ensuring a successful campaign to advance its national vision

The People's National Party (PNP) has resolved to fully support its chosen flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 national elections, even if they have to run as an independent candidate due to potential delays in Electoral Commission certification.

The NEC emphasized the importance of unity and commitment within the party, urging all members to back the candidate.



Additionally, aspiring candidates must submit their filing fees by August 30, 2024, with the final candidate selection set for September 1, 2024.

The PNP is focused on ensuring a successful campaign to advance its national vision.



