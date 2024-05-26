2024 polls: GUTA has submitted a 24-point agenda to the parties – Joseph Obeng

Joseph Obeng

Source: 3news

GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng has announced that GUTA submitted a 24-point agenda to political parties for inclusion in their 2024 election manifestos, addressing economic challenges and high business costs.

Speaking on TV3's Hot Issues, Dr. Obeng lamented the exploitation of consumers due to these costs and the impact of the cedi's depreciation, which forces businesses to pass on expenses.



He noted the difficulty retailers face in obtaining credit and shrinking business capital.

The cedi's record decline has exacerbated these issues, with calls for government incentives over new taxes to support struggling businesses.



