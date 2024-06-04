2024 polls: I’ll revive depreciating cedi – Alan

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, the founder of Movement for Change and a 2024 independent presidential candidate has attributed the Ghana cedi's depreciation to systemic failures and lack of confidence in the economy.

He has proposed increasing exports and reducing imports to stabilize the currency.



Kyerematen believes he is the best candidate to revive the cedi, citing his ability to implement effective policies.

He emphasized on the need for production and exports to boost foreign exchange earnings, criticizing previous leaders for neglecting this approach.



He confidentally asserted that he can reverse the cedi's decline if elected president.



