News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

2024 polls: We’ll arrest Akufo-Addo as a fowl to handover-NDC warns

Mustapha Gbande 1 750x375 Mustapha Gbande

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning against any attempts by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo to retain power if the party wins the December 7 polls.

Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande stated that the NDC is prepared to take decisive action, including "arresting" the President if he refuses to hand over power.

He emphasized that the election results must reflect the people's will and warned against any underhanded tactics by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Gbande also condemned recent remarks by NPP officials suggesting a determined effort to win "by all means possible."

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com