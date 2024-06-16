2025 Mahama’s Ministerial list leaks

John Dramani Mahama

Source: TIG Post

A leaked ministerial list for NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has surfaced ahead of the December 7 elections.

The proposed list includes notable names such as Dr. Randy Abbey for Youth and Sports Minister, Martin Kpebu for Attorney General, and Kevin Ekow Taylor for Information Minister.



The list also features Stan Xoese Dogbe as Chief of Staff and Cassiel Ato Baah Forson for Finance Minister.

Mahama emphasized that these individuals have shown exceptional dedication to the party. The NDC plans to officially announce the list on January 8, 2025, following Mahama's anticipated swearing-in.



Read full article