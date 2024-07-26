2025 will be a tough year, I pity the next president – Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah, a leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), predicts challenging times ahead for Ghana's next president due to current economic issues and rising debt.

He warns against creating false rescue hopes and emphasizes the need to shift Ghanaians' mindset towards consuming locally-produced goods.



Jantuah's comments follow Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's announcement that Ghana's public debt reached GH¢742 billion ($50.9 billion) in June 2024, representing 70.6% of GDP.

The debt includes GH¢452 billion in external debt and GH¢290 billion in domestic debt, largely influenced by cedi depreciation and ongoing creditor disbursements.



