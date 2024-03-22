21 year old driver's mate convicted of GH¢17,500 theft

The accused, Samuel Akuffo admitted to the theft charg

An Accra Circuit Court has handed down a one-and-a-half-year prison sentence to a 21-year-old driver's mate for stealing GH¢17,500 in Lashibi, Accra.

Samuel Akuffo, the accused, admitted to the theft charge, confessing to pilfering sales amounting to GH¢17,500. He expressed willingness to work and repay the stolen amount.



Presiding over the case, Judge Kizita Naa Koowa Quashie convicted Akuffo based on his guilty plea.



Despite acknowledging Akuffo as a first-time offender, the court emphasized that he had violated the trust placed in him by the complainant.



Additionally, the court mandated Akuffo to reimburse the stolen money to the complainant.

According to Inspector Ansah DaCosta, who led the prosecution, the complainant, Patience Appiah, is a trader based in Lashibi, while Akuffo hails from Dewu in the Eastern Region.



Appiah employed Akuffo as a salesperson in her cement shop.



On June 23, 2023, Appiah visited her shop only to discover it unlocked, with Akuffo missing. Subsequently, she reported the incident to the Sakumono police, leading to Akuffo's arrest at his hideout in the Eastern Region.