22 protestors arrested by police cannot be found – Economic fighters reveal

The whereabouts of 22 anti-galamsey protesters arrested on September 22, 2024, remain unknown, according to Ernesto Yeboah, leader of the Economic Fighters League.

Despite some protesters being charged and brought to court, the missing individuals have not been located at any police stations, raising concerns among their families.



Yeboah emphasized the unjust treatment of the protesters, stating that they were shuffled around by police, denying them access to legal counsel and basic needs.

The group plans to stage more protests across the country to demand the release of the missing individuals and to call for an end to illegal mining activities.



