22-year-old house-help murders 83-year-old employer after stealing her $5,600 at Ayigya

File Photo

A 22-year-old house-help has allegedly murdered her madam after stealing over $5,600 from her at Ayigya in the Oforikrom Municipality of Ashanti.

The suspect, who has only been identified as Maame Akua, reportedly killed her 83-year-old mother after the deceased, Magaret Oppong , questioned the suspect about the missing money.



Sources close to the family disclosed that the suspect murdered the 83-year-old woman at dawn while she was asleep.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporters Jacob Agyenim Boateng and Kofi Dwaah Appiah, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the son of the deceased, Mr Kwame Boateng, revealed that the suspect confirmed killing his mother upon police interrogation.



"She told police that she plotted with her boyfriend to get rid of our mother after she (My mother) kept questioning her about the constant missing dollars in the house.

"My mother has children outside the country and so we send her money from time to time; she lost $3,200, then $1,800 and later $200 and $400, respectively.



"Upon suspicion that the housekeeper was behind the missing money, my mother threatened to arrest her if she failed to return the amount. Before she could do anything, the suspect allegedly allowed her boyfriend into the house, accosted my mother in her room, and killed her," he narrated to the media house.



Mr Boateng added that the suspect has been arrested and would appear before the Asokwa District Court on Wednesday January 3, 2024