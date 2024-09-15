News

24-Hour economy: Mahama to introduce time-of-use tariff to ensure affordable power for businesses

Mahama20623887 John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's presidential candidate, has vowed to support a 24-hour economy by establishing a reliable power system if elected.

His plan includes introducing a time-of-use tariff to ensure businesses have affordable, stable electricity, boosting productivity and consumer accessibility.

Mahama also promises to expand clean energy, align power generation with demand, and manage energy sector revenues transparently.

Additionally, he aims to reduce technical and commercial losses in the energy sector through partnerships with local entrepreneurs.

