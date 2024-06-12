26-year-old man who murdered cousin and fled to Bawku arrested

Nuhu was declared wanted after the shooting incident

A 26-year-old man, Fuseini Nuhu, who fled to Bawku after allegedly gunning down his cousin, has been arrested and handed over to the Jacobu Police.

Nuhu was declared wanted after the shooting incident that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Kwadwo Oppong at Numeriso near Jacobu in the Ashanti Region.



According to police, Nuhu shot Oppong with a single-barrel gun before fleeing.

Oppong was pronounced dead at AGA Hospital in Obuasi after being transferred from Numeriso Health Center. Nuhu is now detained at Jacobu Police Station for investigation and prosecution.



